Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as high as C$4.49. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 959,124 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$658.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.21.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,615,692 shares in the company, valued at C$7,585,506.80. Also, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total transaction of C$211,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,573.27. Insiders bought 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,700 over the last quarter.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.