Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 174,956 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

