Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $360.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $350.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.79.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $282.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.66 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 816,157 shares of company stock worth $276,979,656. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after acquiring an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

