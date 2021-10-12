Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.23. 390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after purchasing an additional 680,119 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.