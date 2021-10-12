Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.23. 390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after purchasing an additional 680,119 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

