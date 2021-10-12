Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 815 ($10.65). Approximately 11,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 52,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

The firm has a market cap of £240.53 million and a P/E ratio of 55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 809.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.71.

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.