Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $823.08.

CHTR opened at $695.23 on Monday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $772.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $714.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

