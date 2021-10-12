ChartEx (CHART) Achieves Market Cap of $386,193.51

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $386,193.51 and $7,332.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.49 or 1.00151168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.05903171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

