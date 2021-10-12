ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to “Outperform”

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.63.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

