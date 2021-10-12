China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Shares Down 1.4%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.64. 2,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPXY)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

