China Renaissance Securities Initiates Coverage on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of ZH opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. Analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $4,944,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 6.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

