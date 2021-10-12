CIBC Increases Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Price Target to C$8.75

Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Alcanna stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Alcanna has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

