CIBC Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$84.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.88.

Shares of MTY traded up C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,168. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6217221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

