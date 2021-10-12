Citigroup Inc. Acquires 870 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NARI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inari Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $766,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $2,424,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,900 shares of company stock worth $18,675,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.72 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

