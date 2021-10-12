Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of ScanSource worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

ScanSource stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

