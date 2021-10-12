Citigroup Inc. Has $657,000 Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,465,000 after buying an additional 191,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 140,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 130,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 240,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 123,134 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $618.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.41. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

