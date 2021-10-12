Citigroup Inc. Has $737,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309,877 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

