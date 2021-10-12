Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

ADUS stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

