Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,038 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

