Citigroup Increases AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $165.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

AGCO stock opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AGCO by 712.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 362,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 2,120.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,378,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

