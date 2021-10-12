City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CIO. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of CIO stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,138. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $807.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.