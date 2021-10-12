Clarity Financial LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $141,894,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $110,481,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $94,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 118.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after buying an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

