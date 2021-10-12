Clarity Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $357.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

