Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR)’s share price rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 159,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 221,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$33.45 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.

In other Clean Air Metals news, Director James Elvin Gallagher bought 139,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,063,800 shares in the company, valued at C$557,226. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 199,000 shares of company stock worth $51,030.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

