Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $118.80 Million Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $118,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

BAND stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.39 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

