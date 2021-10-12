Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Ball worth $144,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

