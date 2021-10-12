Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 223,062 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223,062 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $139,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

