Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 395,710 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,710 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.79% of DXC Technology worth $175,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in DXC Technology by 110.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,958,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

