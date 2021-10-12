ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the September 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. 9,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,708. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $913,000.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

