Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $307.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

