Close Brothers Group plc (CBGPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.63 on December 8th

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.6292 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

