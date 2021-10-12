Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $141.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.97.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $144.27 on Monday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.59 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,130 shares of company stock valued at $84,736,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

