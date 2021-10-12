CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.38

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 260775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$327.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.02.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

