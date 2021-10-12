Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,550. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

