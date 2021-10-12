CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7,916.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,605,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 210,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 268,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.