Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.20

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and traded as high as $22.88. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 10,451 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,364 shares of company stock valued at $136,583. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

