Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $34.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

CGNT opened at $21.89 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.