Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.20 million-$499.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.98 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of CGNT opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $84,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

