Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,483,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,214,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,313 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 86,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.98. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

