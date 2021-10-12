Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 226,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 27,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

