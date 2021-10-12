Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 91,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

