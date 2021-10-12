Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 204.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $20,664,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,885,000.

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

