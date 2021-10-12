Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 177.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

