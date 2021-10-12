Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

