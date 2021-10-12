Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 235 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after buying an additional 606,524 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fortive by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after buying an additional 607,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Fortive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,197,000 after buying an additional 368,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

