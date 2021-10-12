Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,000 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,450.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $77.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.