Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard bought 5,000 shares of Icahn Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 90.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

