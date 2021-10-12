Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,659,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $77.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.