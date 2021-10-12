Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 3,347.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zynga by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $193,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,369 shares of company stock worth $4,797,363. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

