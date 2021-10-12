Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortive by 266.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 223.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth $65,646,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Fortive stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.