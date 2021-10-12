Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HP opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

